Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.