Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFA opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.