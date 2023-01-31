Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

