Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,560 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

BX stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock valued at $175,531,846. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

