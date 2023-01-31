Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,717 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

