Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.78

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.78 and last traded at $112.72, with a volume of 186463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

