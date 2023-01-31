Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Sells 1,358 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,358 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $27,513.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,368.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Roger Crystal sold 1,183 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $23,896.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $101,585.80.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 115,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,022. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $104.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPNT. Northland Securities cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.