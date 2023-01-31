Insider Selling: Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) COO Sells 37,774 Shares of Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) COO Jared Yaman sold 37,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $18,131.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,644,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boxed Price Performance

BOXD remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,041. Boxed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOXD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Boxed to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

