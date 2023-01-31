Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$476,829.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.68, for a total transaction of C$476,829.00.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.02, for a total transaction of C$255,110.50.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$46.83 on Tuesday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.96.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$624.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

