Insider Buying: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Buys 2,421 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. 198,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TFIN. Stephens decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

