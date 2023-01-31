Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Gavin A. Mohr Purchases 1,600 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 41,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $463.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 71.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Independent Bank

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.