Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $140.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

NASDAQ PI opened at $124.86 on Friday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $147,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,784 shares in the company, valued at $34,695,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,565 shares of company stock worth $53,240,034 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

