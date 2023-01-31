Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5843 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IMBBY opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.79) to GBX 2,350 ($29.02) in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

