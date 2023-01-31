Immutable X Price Down 0.3% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $399.45 million and $40.47 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00401603 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.95 or 0.28189555 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00591627 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

