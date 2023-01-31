Immutable X Price Down 0.3% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $399.45 million and $40.47 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00401603 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.95 or 0.28189555 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00591627 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.