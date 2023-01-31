iExec RLC Market Cap Hits $134.02 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00007240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $134.02 million and $12.76 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.7926995 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $12,545,906.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

