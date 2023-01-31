ICON (ICX) Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. ICON has a total market capitalization of $193.11 million and $7.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,965,362 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,778,965.7884377 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20035586 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,854,961.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.