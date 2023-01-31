IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at IAC

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 553,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $138.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.82). IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC will post -14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

IAC Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

