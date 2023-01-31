Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,466 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $82,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684,530 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,898,000 after purchasing an additional 454,939 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after buying an additional 46,465 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on H shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.