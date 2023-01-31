HUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,941.73 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. HUSD has a market cap of $31.19 million and $3,941.73 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00399420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.63 or 0.28035423 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00587687 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

