Huntington National Bank Sells 1,174 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 34.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

Intuit stock opened at $416.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

