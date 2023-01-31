Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,028 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $295.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

