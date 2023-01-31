Huntington National Bank Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 886.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 314,197 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Shopify Stock Down 5.8 %

Shopify Profile

NYSE:SHOP opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

