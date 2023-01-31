Huntington National Bank Has $8.46 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

