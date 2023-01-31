Huntington National Bank Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

