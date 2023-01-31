Huntington National Bank Has $10.61 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

