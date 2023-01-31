HUNT Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $60.38 million and $3.02 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00398799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,479.10 or 0.27992753 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00585813 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

