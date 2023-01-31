Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Huize

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Price Performance

NASDAQ HUIZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,054. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.53. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

About Huize

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

