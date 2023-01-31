HSBC’s (HSBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.51) price target on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.55) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.72) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.22) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 695.50 ($8.59).

HSBC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 595.40 ($7.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 531.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 513.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,240.42. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.90 ($7.46).

Insider Buying and Selling

About HSBC

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($236,778.75).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

