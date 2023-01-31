Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.70 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.20 or 0.00044057 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $135.86 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00196092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00070509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,316,794 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

