Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.53 Per Share

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 260 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.84. The company has a market cap of £444.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,089.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 161.40 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 286.50 ($3.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

