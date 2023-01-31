Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Holley by 111.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Holley by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HLLY. Benchmark cut their price objective on Holley to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

