Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.33

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.