Hill Island Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 31,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,956. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

