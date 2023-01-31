Hill Island Financial LLC Has $522,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUSB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. 38,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,981. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

