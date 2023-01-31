Hill Island Financial LLC Has $43.27 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 20.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC owned approximately 1.85% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $43,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 7,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.