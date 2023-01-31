Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,850

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.00) to GBX 1,850 ($22.85) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HKMPF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.47) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,987.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HKMPF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

