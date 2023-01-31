High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

High Tide Stock Down 6.9 %

HITI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 824,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $113.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.48. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

High Tide Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 6.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

