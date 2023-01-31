HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.09 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. HI has a total market capitalization of $68.09 million and $753,179.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00215946 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02454503 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $714,154.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

