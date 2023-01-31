HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

