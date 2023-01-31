Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,070,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 25,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 260,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,318. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

