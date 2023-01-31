Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($72.83) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

HEN3 traded up €0.40 ($0.43) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €65.10 ($70.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,306 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

