Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.39) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.87 ($2.03) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €1.09 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of €3.14 ($3.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $568.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

