Hedron Tops One Day Trading Volume of $388,011.59 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $59.31 million and approximately $388,011.59 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

