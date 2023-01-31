HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 1.4% This Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $3,107.48 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

