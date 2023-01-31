Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 120,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

