Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
HTLF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 120,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.
Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.