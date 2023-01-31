Head-To-Head Analysis: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 7 0 2.55 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Expion360.

This table compares Fluence Energy and Expion360’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 3.41 -$104.49 million ($1.55) -15.14 Expion360 $4.52 million 3.32 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -8.72% -23.23% -10.17% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Expion360 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.