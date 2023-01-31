Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK stock remained flat at $24.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $163.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

