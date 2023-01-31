Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $37.53 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $37.53 or 0.00164190 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

