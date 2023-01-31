Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $152-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.87 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.56-$0.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HLIT opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Harmonic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.