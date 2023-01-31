Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.10 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.56-$0.72 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Down 3.7 %

HLIT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.20. 1,887,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.